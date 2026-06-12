Iran Threatens Elon Musk's Companies In The Middle East, Declares Starlink A Military Target

Elon Musk | X/@OwenGregorian

Iran has reportedly declared all of Elon Musk's business interests in the Middle East legitimate military targets, according to an Iranian state media outlet that the country would treat SpaceX's Starlink internet service and all associated regional holdings as fair game in its ongoing retaliation against the US.

What Iran's state media said

The state media quoted an informed source stating that 'the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to attack all facilities related to Musk-managed holdings in the region and occupied territories.' The statement cited Starlink's role in supporting US military operations, alleging that the satellite internet service has been instrumental in supporting aerial attack drones and unmanned surveillance and strike vessels used in operations targeting Iranian interests. Iran's state media further asserted that the US had committed war crimes against Iran with the support of Musk-affiliated companies.

Read Also US Cancels Planned Strikes On Iran After High-Level Diplomatic Talks

Which facilities are at risk

SpaceX has Starlink ground stations in Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman that could be potential targets of future Iranian attacks. The threat is not limited to ground infrastructure alone, Iran indicated it reserves the right to strike any Musk-affiliated facility across the wider region.

The broader US-Iran context

The threat came around the same time President Donald Trump warned on social media that the US would attack Iran 'very hard tonight.'

The escalation follows a spate of strikes in recent days, straining efforts to craft a peace deal and further invalidating a tattered ceasefire.

Trump accused Iran of shooting down a US Army helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, triggering US retaliatory strikes and further exchanges on Wednesday.

However, Trump cancelled the scheduled Iran strikes and said that 'final points' of the peace deal have been 'approved' by all parties involved, including the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.