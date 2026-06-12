US Cancels Planned Strikes On Iran After High-Level Diplomatic Talks | file pic

The White House, through its official handle on X, shared a statement from President Donald Trump on June 11 (IST), saying that the United States has cancelled planned military strikes and bombings against Iran following high-level diplomatic discussions involving Iranian leadership.

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According to the statement, talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran were elevated to the highest levels of Iranian leadership and subsequently approved, leading to what it described as a coordinated understanding among multiple international stakeholders. The post further claimed that, alongside the United States and Iran, several countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others were involved in discussions that helped shape the outcome.

The statement also noted that while the scheduled military action has been called off, a naval blockade would remain in effect until the “transaction” referenced in the post is fully finalized. It added that the time and place for the signing of this agreement would be announced shortly.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, issued sharply escalated remarks regarding Iran, signaling heightened military posturing and outlining potential strikes on key strategic and energy infrastructure.

In the post, Trump stated that the United States would “be hitting Iran very hard,” while claiming that Iran’s military capabilities had already been severely degraded. He asserted that Iran’s navy, air force, radar systems, and air defence networks were “gone,” along with most of its offensive strength.

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He further indicated that future US actions could extend beyond conventional military targets to Iran’s critical energy infrastructure, specifically naming Kharg Island, a major oil export hub in the Persian Gulf. He suggested that the US could move to take control of Kharg Island and other oil and gas facilities “at some point in the not-too-distant future.”

The remarks also referenced broader strategic ambitions over regional energy resources, with Trump stating that the United States could assume full control over Iran’s oil and gas sector, drawing parallels with US engagement in Venezuela and describing that arrangement as “working out brilliantly” for both sides.