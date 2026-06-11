'Will Be Hitting Iran Very Hard Tonight': President Trump Signals Escalation Against Tehran, Says US Will Take Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump, in a June 11 (IST) post on Truth Social, indicated a dramatic escalation in rhetoric and military intent toward Iran, including strikes on strategic energy infrastructure and assertions of overwhelming US military superiority.

In the post, Trump said that the United States would “be hitting Iran very hard” and described Iran’s military capabilities as having been effectively neutralised, stating that its navy, air force, radar systems, and air defence networks were “gone,” along with most of its offensive capabilities.

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He further stated that future US actions would extend beyond immediate military targets to include Iran’s critical energy assets, specifically Kharg Island, a key oil export hub in the Persian Gulf. Trump stated that the United States would be taking Kharg Island and other oil and gas infrastructure points “at some point in the not-too-distant future.”

The remarks also referenced broader ambitions over regional energy markets, with Trump asserting that the United States would assume total control over Iran’s oil and gas sectors, drawing a comparison to U.S. influence in Venezuela. He described the situation in Venezuela as “working out brilliantly” for both countries.

Kharg Island is widely regarded as one of Iran’s most strategically important oil export terminals, handling the majority of the country’s crude shipments. Any military action targeting the facility would have significant implications for global energy supply chains and regional stability.