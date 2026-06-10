 Trump Urges Iran To Sign Nuclear Deal, Repeats Claim He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War | Videos
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Trump Urges Iran To Sign Nuclear Deal, Repeats Claim He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War | Videos

US President Donald Trump urged Iran to sign a nuclear agreement with Washington, saying it would permanently prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He criticised the Obama-era JCPOA, accused Iran of delaying talks, and claimed Pakistan was encouraging Tehran to reach a deal. Trump also repeated his claim that he prevented an India-Pakistan conflict from escalating into a nuclear war.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Trump Urges Iran To Sign Nuclear Deal, Repeats Claim He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War | Videos
US President Donald Trump | X @RapidResponse47

US President Donald Trump on June 10 renewed his call for Iran to sign a nuclear agreement with Washington, asserting that the proposed deal would permanently prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said negotiations with Iran had been underway for months and expressed frustration over what he described as delays by the Iranian side.

"I've been working with Iran for a number of months and they should sign the deal. It's a good deal. It doesn't give them the right to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

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Emphasising the nature of the proposed agreement, he added, "In fact, it totally prohibits them from ever having a nuclear weapon."

Trump also contrasted the current negotiations with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated during former President Barack Obama's administration. Calling the agreement inadequate, Trump said, "We don't want to just have a Barack Hussein Obama deal, JCPOA, the worst deal. That was a path to a nuclear weapon. This is a path against a nuclear."

The US president further claimed that Iran was continuing to delay the process despite the two sides having come close to an agreement.

"We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us the suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid presidents," he remarked.

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During his comments, Trump also praised Pakistan's leadership and repeated his assertion that he had helped prevent a military conflict between India and Pakistan from escalating.

"I gave them a break at the request of Pakistan. The field marshal and the Prime Minister of Pakistan are great. We stopped them from going to war with India," he said.

Reiterating a claim he has made on previous occasions, Trump added, "You would have had a nuclear war if it wasn't for me."

According to Trump, Pakistan has maintained communication with Iran and has been encouraging Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington. "They stayed close to Iran and they work and they still are working on trying them to do what's right," he said.

The US president also spoke about recent military operations against Iran, claiming that American forces had inflicted significant damage on Iranian capabilities.

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"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today," he said, while indicating that developments regarding the nuclear negotiations remained uncertain.

In another striking claim, Trump alleged that US forces had targeted Iranian oil shipments and maritime assets. "We took out the other night 22 ships late at night with no lights because they don't have any radar because we blasted the crap out of it," he said.

He further claimed that the operation had impacted global oil markets, stating, "That's why oil is $85 a barrel."

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