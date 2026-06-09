'You'll Be On Your Own Very Soon': US President Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To PM Benjamin Netanyahu As Israel-Iran Conflict Threatens Wider War | File Pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump has cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel risks international isolation if it resumes extensive military operations against Iran, following a volatile 24-hour period of escalating cross-border hostilities.

Detailing his conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, Trump told Axios, "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.'" The warning highlights the US President's mounting anxieties that renewed combat could sabotage ongoing attempts to broker a diplomatic accord with Tehran and pull Washington further into a regional war.

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The friction intensified after Israel launched strikes against Hezbollah-linked targets in Beirut, a move that prompted a retaliatory missile volley from Iran against Israel and stoked global anxieties over a full-scale regional conflict. Trump, who has consistently advocated for a negotiated settlement with Iran, reportedly pressed Netanyahu to exercise restraint, asserting that a breakthrough in diplomatic talks could materialise within days.

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According to US and Israeli officials cited by Axios, Trump is navigating a delicate diplomatic tightrope, balancing his acknowledgement of Israel's imperative to counter Iranian aggression with the fear that reciprocal attacks could spark an uncontrollable war.

Despite the reservations voiced by the US President, Netanyahu notified the White House that Israel would move forward with restricted operations, subsequently striking installations inside Iran, which provoked Tehran into launching another wave of missiles. While the US military abstained from participating in the offensive operations, US defence officials confirmed that American assets assisted Israel in tracking and intercepting the incoming Iranian projectiles.

Amid the rapidly escalating crisis, Trump initiated another phone call with Netanyahu to pressure the Israeli leader into abandoning plans for a more expansive military offensive against Iran, with Israeli officials noting that Netanyahu ultimately consented to halt further action, provided Iran ceased its attacks.

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Trump further indicated that multiple regional governments had reached out to him to advocate for strategic restraint, adding that Iranian officials had communicated via intermediaries their readiness to halt hostilities if Israel reciprocated.

Defending his administration's trajectory in a televised address, Netanyahu countered by asserting that Israel had effectively neutralised what he termed an imminent Iranian nuclear threat and profoundly crippled both Iran and Hezbollah over the course of a year-long military campaign.

The Israeli leader maintained that a pre-emptive strike executed against Iran a year prior had effectively blocked Tehran from securing atomic weapons, reiterating his stance that Israel will never permit Iran to possess a nuclear bomb.

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Netanyahu additionally alleged that Hezbollah had been orchestrating an expansive invasion of northern Israel involving thousands of militants and a coordinated missile offensive. He declared that Israel had successfully disrupted the strategy, eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and persisted in demolishing the group's tactical infrastructure, including subterranean networks in southern Lebanon.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Iran and Hezbollah have been severely diminished, whereas Israel has consolidated its strategic position. He nonetheless cautioned that the confrontation is ongoing, accusing Tehran and Hezbollah of trying to engineer a "new equation" by orchestrating assaults against Israel from Iranian and Lebanese soil.

Netanyahu justified Israel's recent actions by stating that military units had engaged Hezbollah positions in Beirut following cross-border provocations from Lebanon, whilst simultaneously hitting key military and economic installations inside Iran following Iranian strikes on Israeli territory.

The Israeli leader clarified that Israel is temporarily pausing its operations because Iranian attacks subsided after the latest Israeli actions, though he warned that any fresh aggression from Tehran would trigger an "overwhelming force" response.

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Reaffirming Israel's foundational right to self-defence, Netanyahu stated that he had articulated this exact position during his conversations with Trump, pledging that Israel would act decisively to re-establish security, with a specific focus on its northern frontier.

The public exchange has underscored a broadening policy rift between Washington and Jerusalem regarding regional strategy, with Trump persistently maintaining that a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran remains viable, while Netanyahu insists that a failure to project overwhelming military retaliation would signal vulnerability and erode Israel's deterrence capabilities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)