India Reiterates Iran Travel Advisory Amid Escalating Regional Tensions, Urges Nationals To Leave

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has reiterated its advisory urging citizens to avoid all travel to Iran in view of the latest developments in the region.

Nationals Asked To Leave

Indians currently residing in Iran have been advised to leave the country through available means of transport as soon as possible.

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Read Also India Issues Urgent Exit Advisory For Nationals In Iran Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Regional Tensions Continue

The advisory comes amid continuing instability in West Asia, including tensions linked to the Iran-Israel conflict, airspace disruptions, and travel uncertainties.

Safety Remains Priority

Authorities have stressed that the advisory is precautionary and aimed at ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals.