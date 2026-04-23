India Issues Urgent Exit Advisory For Nationals In Iran Amid Escalating Regional Tensions | File Pic (Representational Image)

The Embassy of India in Tehran issued an advisory on April 23, urging Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iran, whether by air or land, amid rising regional tensions. The advisory also strongly recommends that Indian nationals currently in Iran leave the country using designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy.

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Additionally, the Embassy has provided emergency contact numbers and an official email address for assistance, encouraging people to stay informed and seek guidance when necessary.

The advisory comes despite reports of limited flight operations between India and Iran, highlighting continued uncertainty over the situation in the West Asia region. The advisory underscores the Indian government’s priority to safeguard its citizens during a period of instability affecting international travel.

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This development reflects the seriousness of the situation in the West Asia region following months-long conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, as well as India’s proactive measures to protect its citizens abroad while maintaining close monitoring of evolving circumstances in an uncertain environment.

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