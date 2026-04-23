 President Trump Tries To Dial Down 'Hellhole' Row, Calls India A 'Great Country With A Good Friend At The Top'
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President Trump Tries To Dial Down 'Hellhole' Row, Calls India A 'Great Country With A Good Friend At The Top'

After sharing a video in which commentator Michael Savage called India and other nations “hellholes,” Donald Trump faced backlash. He later praised India as a “great country” with a good leader. Meanwhile, India’s MEA avoided direct criticism, offering a brief, cautious response to the controversy.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
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PM Modi (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | X (@narendramodi)

In a bid not to fuel the fire sparked after US President Donald Trump reposted a racist remark by conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, in which he referred to India, China, and other nations as “hellholes”, the President has now praised India, saying, “It’s a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top.”

President Trump & The Hell Hole Controversy

On April 23, President Trump drew attention to a controversial debate on birthright citizenship by sharing a video of conservative commentator Michael Savage. In the clip, Savage alleged that immigrants exploit US laws by arriving in the “ninth month of their pregnancy,” claiming that “a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

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The video, originally from The Savage Nation on Newsmax, circulated through a Trump-linked account reposting his social media activity.

Savage Criticises The Judicial Process

Savage criticised the judicial process, saying, "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship… all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."

He also targeted legal advocates, alleging, “The person bringing the arguments… was a Chinese American… Very smart, very evil, and very devious,” and added, “The ACLU is the head of the snake.”

Arguing the issue goes beyond law, Savage said, "This is really not about law. This is about public opinion." He highlighted constitutional limits, noting, "We can't modify the Constitution…," while arguing it was written before modern realities. Contrasting past immigration, he claimed assimilation has declined, saying, "The idea of the melting pot is long over… we've gone from the melting pot to the chamber pot," and proposed a national vote on the issue.

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MEA Avoids Direct Response To Trump's 'Hell Hole' Post 

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Thursday refrained from directly addressing a controversial post by Donald Trump that used derogatory language about India.

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Speaking at the weekly media briefing, when asked about Trump resharing a letter that labelled India and other countries as “hellholes,” Jaiswal responded briefly, saying, “We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it.”

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