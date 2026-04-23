Iran Receives First Strait of Hormuz Toll Revenue Amid US Blockade, Oil Prices Surge

PM

Amid the restrictions imposed on Iranian ports by the United States, Iran has reported receiving its first income from newly imposed tolls on vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial maritime trade routes.

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Second Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei stated that the initial revenue collected from Hormuz tolls had been deposited into an account at the Central Bank. The announcement was reported by Tasnim News Agency.

Global markets reacted nervously to the developments. Oil prices climbed above $102 per barrel amid fears of prolonged disruption.

Read Also Iran Plans To Impose Toll To Give Safe Passage To Vessels Through Strait Of Hormuz

Tensions remain high ahead of the next round of peace talks between the United States and Iran, as Tehran has refused to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The situation escalated recently when Iran targeted three container ships in the waterway, citing Washington’s continued blockade as justification for keeping the route closed.

Despite the uncertainty, investors had earlier remained optimistic that progress could be made to end the seven-week conflict, supported by strong corporate earnings and renewed activity in artificial intelligence-related stocks.