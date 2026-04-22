'Very Great Negotiations?' Iran Roasts President Trump Over Ceasefire Extension With Viral Chairs Video

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on April 21 extended the US-Iran ceasefire agreement “until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” just hours before it was set to expire on Wednesday (April 22). Following the extension, the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad shared a video on its official X handle highlighting how the extension took place.

The video shows President Trump sitting seriously with his team members on one side of a table, facing the Iranian delegates (empty chairs). Iranian delegates were expected to be present for the discussion, but instead, only empty chairs, name cards, and Iran’s flag are seen, underscoring the so-called “serious” meeting.

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The video is a satirical take on the negotiations. It mocks President Trump and the American delegation over how the ceasefire was extended, portraying the President as anxious and impatient while Iranian delegates are nowhere to be seen.

After waiting for some time, the impatient President takes out his phone, logs into his Truth Social account, and types, “We are having very great negotiations with Iran.” The sound of crickets follows, as the video cuts back to the empty chairs representing Iranian delegates.

As more time passes, Trump appears increasingly frustrated. “If Iran doesn’t come to negotiate, we are going to bomb them,” he says. The video then jumps forward humorously, suggesting 2,000 years have passed, with Trump angrily asking, “Where are the Iranians?” Finally, after a long wait, Iran decides to respond and sends a letter. A team member hands the letter from the Iranian leadership to him.

“Trump, shut up,” the letter read. Though shocked and confused, the President regains composure and, after “serious discussions,” decides to extend the ceasefire at Pakistan’s request.