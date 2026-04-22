US President Donald Trump Extends Ceasefire With Iran, Citing Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir & PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Request

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (L), US President Donald Trump (M), & Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir (R) | X/@sidhant

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the US-Iran ceasefire "until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," just hours before it was set to expire.

Taking to Truth Social, he said, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump posted.

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However, he said that the blockade of ports on Iran's coast in the Strait of Hormuz will continue. He also said that the ceasefire will remain in place until Iran’s proposal is submitted and talks are concluded.

Pakistan PM Thanks Trump

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for accepting the request. "On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course. With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict."

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"I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict," he added.