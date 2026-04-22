Iran Seizes Two Ships In Hormuz; India-Bound Vessel, MSC-Linked Ship Among Targets

APF

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy (IRGC) has reportedly seized two vessels over alleged maritime violations, signalling that the situation in key shipping routes remains volatile.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the seized ships Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminodes have been moved to Iranian shores and are now in IRGC custody. Iranian state television also confirmed the development, stating both vessels were detained for breaching maritime regulations.

Gujarat-Bound Cargo Ship Among Those Seized

According to report in India Today, maritime tracking data revealed that Epaminodes was en route to Mundra Port in Gujarat from Dubai when it was intercepted. The development raises concerns for Indian-bound cargo traffic passing through the region, particularly via sensitive maritime corridors.

Third Vessel Targeted

In addition to the two seized ships, a third vessel Greek-owned Euphoria was also reportedly targeted. While not formally detained, the ship is currently stranded along Iran’s shores, adding to uncertainty for global shipping operators navigating the area.

Rising Concerns Over Maritime Security

The seizures highlight ongoing instability in strategic waterways despite ceasefire efforts. With key trade routes affected, the incident is likely to raise fresh concerns over maritime security and the safety of commercial shipping in the region.