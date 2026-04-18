At Least 2 Merchant Vessels Hit By Gunfire While Trying To Cross Strait Of Hormuz: Report

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Around 20 ships scheduled to pass through the Strait of Hormuz were forced to turn back towards Oman after Iran’s military declared the waterway closed. At least two merchant vessels were reportedly struck by gunfire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to news agency Reuters, citing sources. The extent of the damage from the gunfire remains unclear.

Hundreds of ships and around 20,000 seafarers are still stranded in the Gulf, waiting to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the strait remained open for commercial tankers; however, conditions on the ground appear largely unchanged.

Talks expected on Monday

Amid rising tensions, US and Iranian delegations are expected to hold talks on Monday aimed at resolving the conflict, Iranian sources told CNN. However, Washington has not officially confirmed the discussions.

US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not extend the current ceasefire if negotiations fail, warning of possible escalation. His remarks highlight the fragility of the truce and the uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts.