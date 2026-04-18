Indian, Greek Tankers Take U-turn Before Entering Strait of Hormuz

Despite Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi saying yesterday that the Strait of Hormuz was open for commercial tankers, the situation of the ground has not changed much.

According to a Bloomberg report, several Greek and Indian oil tankers were forced to make a U-turn near the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting continued uncertainty over the reopening of one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

At least five tankers attempted to move towards the strait from waters near Dubai but reversed course mid-journey despite earlier signals suggesting that the passage was open.

The development comes after Iran sent mixed signals on the status of the Strait of Hormuz. While the country’s foreign minister had indicated that the key shipping route was “completely open,” subsequent reports suggested that access could still be restricted if the US naval blockade remained in place.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X on Friday.

Shipowners and oil traders remain in a state of confusion as they try to assess whether it is safe to resume transit through the narrow waterway, which is a crucial artery for global oil trade.

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The hesitation is reflected in the movement of tankers, many of which have chosen to halt or idle rather than risk entering the strait.

Some of the vessels that turned back are currently stationed near Iran’s Qeshm island, while at least one tanker has stopped transmitting its location, adding to the uncertainty surrounding maritime activity in the region.

The group of tankers was part of a larger cluster of ships that had been stranded in the Persian Gulf since the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.