‘Thank You!’: Trump Welcomes Hormuz Opening, Says Naval Blockade Still In Effect

'Thank You!': Trump Welcomes Hormuz Opening But 'Strait Of Iran' Gaffe Draws Attention |

Former US President Donald Trump welcomed Iran’s decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but his announcement quickly drew attention for an apparent naming error.

Posting on social media, Trump wrote, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” a remark that sparked reactions online over the phrase “Strait of Iran.”

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In a follow up tweet, Trump mentioned that the Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until our transaction with Iran is 100% complete!

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Iran Announces Opening Of Hormuz

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz has been reopened for all commercial vessels.

The announcement came amid easing tensions in the region, following a ceasefire linked to hostilities involving Israel and Lebanon.

Ceasefire Backdrop To Decision

Araghchi shared the update on X, stating that passage through the Strait of Hormuz has been declared “completely open” for commercial shipping during the remaining period of the ceasefire.

He added that vessels would follow coordinated routes as outlined by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Read Also Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz For All Commercial Vessels For Remaining Period Of Ceasefire After Truce...

He added that vessels would follow coordinated routes as outlined by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.