 Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz For All Commercial Vessels For Remaining Period Of Ceasefire After Truce Between Israel & Lebanon
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HomeWorldIran Opens Strait Of Hormuz For All Commercial Vessels For Remaining Period Of Ceasefire After Truce Between Israel & Lebanon

Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz For All Commercial Vessels For Remaining Period Of Ceasefire After Truce Between Israel & Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been reopened to commercial vessels following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon effective April 16, 2026. The move aligns with maritime coordination plans during the ceasefire period. The announcement was made via social media, with further updates expected as the situation develops.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
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In a major development, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been opened for all commercial vessels. The announcement came a day after the United States stated that Israel and Lebanon would implement a cessation of hostilities beginning April 16, at 17:00.

Araghchi made the announcement through a post on X. “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran,” he wrote.

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(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

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