Iran Blocks Strait Of Hormuz Again After Israel Violates Ceasefire Deal With Strikes On Hezbollah In Lebanon |

Tehran: The fragile ceasefire in West Asia between the US and Iran to halt the hostilities in the region for two weeks faces renewed uncertainty as Tehran reportedly moved to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz once again due to Israel's intensified offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to Iranian state media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), which US President Trump says was "not included" as part of the ceasefire deal.

As reported by IRNA, Iran has halted the passage of oil tankers through the strategic waterway following Israeli strikes on Lebanon, raising fresh concerns over global energy supply routes.

Despite the ceasefire agreement announced by Trump on Tuesday, Israel has continued its military operations in Lebanon.

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According to Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least 89 people have been killed and over 800 injured in Israeli attacks across the country on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed that the strikes were part of a major coordinated operation targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the IDF said it carried out its largest coordinated strike since the start of Operation "Roaring Lion", hitting more than 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon.

Apocalyptic scenes in Lebanon’s capital right now.



Israel has launched 100 airstrikes on Lebanon in 10 minutes.



Striking South Lebanon, Beirut and the Bekaa Valley simultaneously.



This isn’t a ceasefire.



It’s mass bombardment of civilian areas. pic.twitter.com/ygTf2Pscrn — sarah (@sahouraxo) April 8, 2026

IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, said, "We will continue striking the Hezbollah terror organisation and will utilise every operational opportunity. We will not compromise the security of the residents of northern Israel. We will continue to strike with determination."

According to the IDF, the targets included intelligence command centres, headquarters used for planning attacks, and infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's missile and naval capabilities, as well as assets of its elite Radwan Force and aerial units. The military said the operation was based on precise intelligence and had been planned over several weeks.

The IDF further alleged that much of the targeted infrastructure was located within civilian areas, accusing Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields. It added that measures were taken to minimise harm to non-combatants.

The escalation comes as tensions remain high in the region, with the ceasefire agreement not covering Hezbollah, leaving the Israel-Lebanon front active and raising fears of a broader conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump, earlier today, backed Israel's ongoing military operation in Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah "was not included" in the recent ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran, which halted the conflict in West Asia for two weeks.

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Speaking to PBS News, when asked about Lebanon still being targeted despite the ceasefire announcement, Trump said, "Yeah, they were not included in the deal."

When pressed on why Israeli military action in Lebanon was excluded from the deal, Trump replied, "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too. It's alright."

Asked if he was okay with Israeli forces continuing strikes in Lebanon, Trump told PBS News, "It's part of the deal - everyone knows that. That's a separate skirmish."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israelis will continue their offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, despite backing the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two nations look to work out a lasting peace formula.

"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours and the world," a statement from Netanyahu's Office read.

"The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon," the statement added.

This comes after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

Read Also US President Donald Trump Defends Israel Strikes, Says Lebanon Separate From Ceasefire Agreement

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)