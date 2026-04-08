 US President Donald Trump Defends Israel Strikes, Says Lebanon Separate From Ceasefire Agreement
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HomeWorldUS President Donald Trump Defends Israel Strikes, Says Lebanon Separate From Ceasefire Agreement

US President Donald Trump Defends Israel Strikes, Says Lebanon Separate From Ceasefire Agreement

US President Donald Trump said Lebanon was excluded from the ceasefire deal due to Hezbollah’s role, in an interview with PBS News Hour on Wednesday. He added Israel’s continued strikes in Lebanon were “part of the deal” and described the situation as a “separate skirmish”, according to reports, indicating tensions remain outside the agreement.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump Defends Israel Strikes, Calls Lebanon Conflict Separate From Ceasefire Agreement | File Photo

Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire deal “because of Hezbollah".

"They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of, too. It's all right,” he said in a brief telephone interview with PBS News Hour.

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When asked about Israel continuing its strikes in Lebanon, he said, “It's part of the deal — everyone knows that. That's a separate skirmish.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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