'Indian Crew Safe After Ships Targeted In Persian Gulf,' Says MEA's Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Video

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | X @PTI_News

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, on April 23, spoke about reports of ships being fired upon in the Persian Gulf. He clarified that the vessels involved are foreign-owned while confirming the presence of Indian nationals on board. He reassured that all Indian crew members are safe and accounted for.

Jaiswal emphasised that the government is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant communication with relevant authorities. Regarding Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, he stated that New Delhi is actively coordinating with Iranian officials to ensure their safe passage back to India.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's Statement

“The two ships that were fired upon are foreign-owned. There are some Indian nationals on board these ships, and they are safe. As far as Indian ships in the Persian Gulf are concerned, we remain in close contact with Iranian authorities to ensure their safe passage out of the region and back to India,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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The statement underscores India's priority of safeguarding its citizens amid rising tensions in the West Asia region.

MEA’s statement comes after multiple merchant vessels, including two Indian-flagged ships, reported gunfire while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring ongoing risks to commercial shipping, though the extent of damage remains unclear.

Nearly 20 ships were forced to turn back toward Oman after Iran’s military announced the closure of the waterway, despite Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating it remained open. Iranian IRGC Navy gunboats reportedly fired warning shots near Indian-flagged tankers, with no confirmed damage or casualties.