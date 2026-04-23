Iran President Reportedly Treating Injured Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei | File Pic

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is trained as a heart surgeon, is reportedly playing a direct role in the treatment of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei following injuries sustained during recent military strikes, according to regional media reports.

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According to reports, Pezeshkian, along with Iran’s health minister, has been closely supervising and participating in the medical care of Khamenei. The reports come at a time of heightened pressure on Iran’s leadership, with Donald Trump recently describing the Iranian government as “seriously fractured,” citing internal divisions after months of conflict.

International media reports suggest that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured during attacks that killed his predecessor, Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures. Since assuming leadership in March 2026, he has not appeared publicly, fuelling speculation about his health and capacity to govern.

Iran’s political and military structure has faced repeated disruptions following strikes reportedly carried out by the United States and Israel beginning February 28. Several high-ranking officials, including military commanders and political leaders, have reportedly been killed in successive attacks.

Although Tehran has not officially confirmed the extent of Khamenei’s injuries, reports suggest he is being treated at a secure undisclosed location with limited communication.

According to reports by the New York Times, Mojtaba Khamenei has undergone three surgical procedures on one of his legs and may eventually need an artificial limb. He is also recovering after surgery on his hand.

The reports further state that he suffered serious burns to his face and lips, making it difficult for him to speak, and that reconstructive or plastic surgery is likely to be required as part of his recovery.

Analysts say prolonged absence from public view could shift power dynamics toward military institutions, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, raising concerns about stability and governance in the country.