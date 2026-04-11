Disfigured Face, Leg Injuries But Mojtaba Khamenei 'Mentally Sharp': Reports

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei | File Pic

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is recovering from severe injuries sustained in an airstrike that killed his father, but remains mentally sharp and actively involved in decision-making, according to multiple sources cited by Reuters.

Severely Injured In Deadly Airstrike

Sources close to his inner circle said Khamenei suffered significant facial disfigurement and serious injuries to one or both legs in the strike on the supreme leader’s compound in Tehran.

The attack, which marked the opening phase of the war, also killed his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei, along with several family members.

‘Mentally Sharp’ Despite Injuries

Despite the extent of his injuries, the 56-year-old leader is said to be mentally alert and engaged in governance.

According to sources, he continues to participate in high-level meetings via audio conferencing and is involved in critical decisions, including the ongoing war and negotiations with Washington.

Leadership Under Scrutiny Amid Crisis

Khamenei’s health has come under intense scrutiny as Iran faces one of its most critical moments in decades, with high-stakes peace talks underway.

His absence from public view no images or recordings since the attack has fuelled speculation about his condition and ability to govern.

No Official Confirmation, Conflicting Signals

There has been no official Iranian statement detailing the extent of his injuries. However, earlier remarks by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested he was “wounded and likely disfigured.”

A source familiar with US intelligence assessments indicated that he may have lost a leg, though this remains unverified.

A Leader Yet To Fully Emerge

While seen as a continuation of his father’s hardline stance, Khamenei’s leadership style and worldview remain largely unknown.

Sources indicate he may appear publicly once his health improves and security conditions stabilise, though timelines remain uncertain.

Public Speculation And Silence

His prolonged absence has sparked widespread speculation on Iranian social media, with questions about his health and control over the government continuing to circulate.