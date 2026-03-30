US–Israel–Iran War: Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? Supreme Leader’s New 'Thank You' Message To Iraq Surfaces Amid Death Rumours

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a rare written message thanking Iraq’s leadership and people for their support amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel, even as his continued absence from public view fuels speculation over his condition.

Written Message Expresses Gratitude to Iraq

According to Iranian media reports, Khamenei conveyed his appreciation to Iraq’s top Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani and the Iraqi public for their “clear stance against aggression” towards Iran.

The message, reported by the ISNA news agency, acknowledged Iraq’s support for Iran during the ongoing war and highlighted religious and regional solidarity.

Message Delivered Via Diplomatic Channel

The development comes after a meeting between the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq and Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad. However, authorities have not disclosed how exactly the message from Khamenei was transmitted.

Absence From Public View Fuels Speculation

Notably, Mojtaba Khamenei who assumed leadership after his father Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in an airstrike at the start of the conflict on February 28 has yet to make a public appearance.

He has so far communicated only through a handful of written statements, sparking widespread speculation about his health and whereabouts. While Iranian officials have suggested he is recovering from injuries sustained in an airstrike, no visual confirmation has been provided.

Trump Questions Leader’s Status

Amid the uncertainty, US President Donald Trump recently cast doubt over Khamenei’s condition, stating, “We have not heard from the son… We don’t know if he is living.”

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Trump also indicated that Washington is engaging with a “top person” in Iran for negotiations, clarifying that it was not the supreme leader.

Uncertainty Continues to Surround Leadership

Khamenei’s continued absence since taking charge has intensified global scrutiny, with analysts questioning the stability of Iran’s leadership during a critical phase of the conflict.

His latest written outreach, while signalling continuity, has done little to quell concerns over his visibility and authority on the ground.