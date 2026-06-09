 Iran Shoots Down US Army Apache Helicopter; President Trump Vows Response
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIran Shoots Down US Army Apache Helicopter; President Trump Vows Response

Iran Shoots Down US Army Apache Helicopter; President Trump Vows Response

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran shot down a US Army Apache helicopter during a patrol over the Strait of Hormuz and warned that Washington would respond. He said both pilots survived unharmed. According to CENTCOM, the crew was located and rescued with the help of an unspecified US Navy surface drone and NAVCENT's Task Force 59 after the aircraft went down.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, June 09, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Iran Shoots Down US Army Apache Helicopter; President Trump Vows Response
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on June 9 said Iran had shot down a US Army Apache helicopter while it was patrolling over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, warning that Washington would have to respond to the incident.

Read Also
'India Classifies 12 Nuclear Warheads As Deployed': SIPRI Report
'India Classifies 12 Nuclear Warheads As Deployed': SIPRI Report

In a post on social media, Trump said that he had been informed by the US military that Iranian forces were responsible for bringing down the aircraft during an overnight patrol mission. He added that the two pilots on board survived the incident without injuries.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” Trump wrote.

According to Reuters, citing information from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the two soldiers aboard the AH-64 Apache were located and rescued after the helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said an unspecified US Navy surface drone played a key role in finding the crew members. The rescue effort involved US Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) Task Force 59. The exact system used was not disclosed

Follow us on