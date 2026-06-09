Trump Says Iran-Israel Peace Deal Nears Finish Line, Could Be Signed Within Days | VIDEO

Trump Says Iran-Israel Peace Deal Nears Finish Line, Could Be Signed Within Days |

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that a peace agreement aimed at ending months of conflict between Iran and Israel could be finalized within days, following a pause in hostilities that had threatened to escalate tensions across the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters in New York after attending an NBA Finals game, Trump said negotiations were in their "final throes" and suggested a breakthrough agreement could be signed within the next two to three days.

Trump Claims US Mediation Helped Halt Attacks

According to Trump, both Iran and Israel agreed through US mediation to halt military actions after a fresh exchange of strikes over the weekend raised fears of a wider regional conflict.

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"They were going back and forth and now they both agreed through me to stop, and we're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal," Trump said.

The US president indicated that the proposed agreement would include measures preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and would ensure the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route.

Fresh Flare-Up Threatened Fragile Progress

The latest escalation came after Iran launched missiles toward Israel on Sunday in response to Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israel subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes despite Trump's public efforts to discourage further military action.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later stated that the situation with Iran appeared to be under control, while Iranian officials announced a halt to military operations. However, both sides cautioned that hostilities could resume if negotiations collapse.

More Than 100 Days of Regional Conflict

The diplomatic push comes after more than 100 days of conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The confrontation began following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, triggering a prolonged period of military and political tensions across the region.

Indirect negotiations have continued throughout the conflict, with Tehran insisting that any comprehensive settlement must also include a ceasefire arrangement involving Lebanon.

Trump Voices Frustration, Vance Notes Differences

Trump has reportedly become increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu amid repeated military flare-ups that have complicated diplomatic efforts.

Earlier, the US president urged all sides to stop "shooting" and warned that final negotiations should not be derailed by what he described as "ignorance or stupidity."

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that although Washington and Jerusalem share many strategic interests, their positions do not always align.

"The Israelis and the United States, we have a lot of shared interests, but we also have some situations where our interests diverge," Vance told Fox News.

Uncertain Road Ahead

While Trump's remarks have fueled hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough, officials have yet to release details of any finalized agreement. With ceasefires remaining fragile and tensions still simmering, the coming days are expected to be crucial in determining whether the negotiations can deliver a lasting peace.