 US President Donald Trump Claims Israel, Iran Seeking Immediate Ceasefire; Peace Talks Underway
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US President Donald Trump Claims Israel, Iran Seeking Immediate Ceasefire; Peace Talks Underway

President Trump claimed that Israel and Iran are seeking an immediate ceasefire, with final negotiations for a broader peace agreement currently underway. In a Truth Social post, Trump said hostilities could soon halt, though the blockade would remain in force until a final deal is reached. He expressed optimism but warned that the process could still be derailed by "ignorance or stupidity."

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
US President Donald Trump Claims Israel, Iran Seeking Immediate Ceasefire; Peace Talks Underway
US President Donald Trump Claims Israel, Iran Seeking Immediate Ceasefire; Peace Talks Underway | File Pics

US President Donald Trump on June 8 (IST) claimed that Israel and Iran are looking to implement an immediate ceasefire, stating that final negotiations for a broader peace agreement are currently underway.

In a post shared on his Truth Social account, Trump said both sides were seeking to halt hostilities and move toward a negotiated settlement. However, he indicated that certain restrictions would remain in place until a comprehensive agreement is finalised.

“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding,” Trump wrote. He added that the blockade would continue “in full force and effect” until a “Final Deal” is reached.

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The POTUS also cautioned that the process could be hindered by “ignorance or stupidity,” while expressing confidence that developments would move quickly.

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