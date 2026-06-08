Israel Strikes Iranian Petrochemical Plant As US Urges Restraint

Israel said on Monday it struck a petrochemical plant in southwest Iran, along with other military targets, following US President Donald Trump’s advice to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further attacks.

The strikes targeted the Mahshahr petrochemical complex, marking the first hit on an Iranian energy site since the April 8 ceasefire.

A provincial official told Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency that parts of the plant were damaged.

Earlier, Trump said new strikes by Israel and Iran would not derail peace talks with Tehran. He stressed that Netanyahu “doesn’t call the shots,” urging Israel to halt attacks in Lebanon to facilitate a potential deal.

Despite the US appeal, Israel carried out strikes in the Beirut area on Sunday, prompting Iran to fire missiles in retaliation.

Israel then struck Iranian military sites, with the Revolutionary Guards reporting the use of air-launched ballistic missiles. Iran also said it targeted Israel’s Ramat David air base near Nazareth.

The escalation sent oil prices up over 3%, pushing Brent crude above $96 a barrel. Israel’s defence forces confirmed that the Air Force struck several targets at the Mahshahr petrochemical complex, though detailed damage reports were not immediately available.

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Since the wider Iran conflict began on February 28, Iranian state media said enemy projectiles have hit five production lines at the plant.

Meanwhile, missile alerts were sounded in Jerusalem, and the Israeli military activated aerial defence systems to intercept missiles, including one reportedly launched from Yemen.

Trump spoke to Netanyahu by telephone on Sunday for less than half an hour, urging restraint to allow progress on a peace deal.

Israeli officials maintain that attacks in Lebanon are separate from any Iran ceasefire, while Iran insists a US deal must include a Lebanon ceasefire.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, described US bases and Israeli assets as legitimate targets in response to hostile acts, including violations of Lebanon agreements.

Trump has repeatedly emphasised that Washington and Tehran are close to an agreement to end the war, warning of potential military action if talks fail.