 Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated! India’s Mixed Disability Team Thrashes England By 118 Runs | Watch
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Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated! India’s Mixed Disability Team Thrashes England By 118 Runs | Watch

India's mixed-disability cricket team defeated England by 118 runs in the seventh T20I at Lord's, with Arjun Gawre and Majid Magray powering India to 206/4 before the hosts were bowled out for 88. England won the seven-match series 4-3. India celebrated their victory by recreating Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration from the 2002 NatWest final.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated! India’s Mixed Disability Team Thrashes England By 118 Runs | Watch
Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated! India’s Mixed Disability Team Thrashes England By 118 Runs | Watch | X / @dcciofficial

London: The Indian mixed disability cricket team defeated England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I here and celebrated the consolation win by recreating Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration at the Lord's balcony.

Riding on Arjun Gawre's 68 off 44 balls and captain Majid Magray's unbeaten 63 off just 19 deliveries, India piled up 206 for four before Hilal Ahmad Wani (4/21) and Jayesh Parmar (3/14) combined to bowl out the hosts for 88.

While India won the match, England sealed the seven-match series 4-3.

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India posted a video of the players and officials removing their blazers at the Lord's balcony, imitating Ganguly's shirtless celebration at the same venue after India's memorable NatWest Trophy final triumph over England in 2002.

"When India wins at Lord's, the celebrations hit different. A moment of pure cricketing joy on the Lord's Balcony — coats off, spirits high, and the Tricolour flying with pride. 118 runs. One unforgettable celebration," DCCI wrote on X.

The mixed-disability format combines players from varied impairments, including physical, hearing, and learning problems.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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