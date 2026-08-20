Central African Republic Gold Mine Tragedy: Over 100 Killed In Deadly Collapse, Death Toll Feared To Rise As Several Remain Trapped | Video | X

Bangui: The death toll from a gold mine collapse in a western part of Central African Republic has risen to more than 100, a Red Cross volunteer involved in relief efforts and a local official said Wednesday.

The low-tech, artisanal gold mine collapsed Tuesday morning in the village of Zamboye, in the Nana-Mambere prefecture, near the border with Cameroon.

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Gervais Ganagoroh, a local Red Cross volunteer involved in relief efforts, said more than 100 dead bodies have been recovered so far, while several survivors are critically injured.

Bertrand Be Yangué, a member of the Zamboye youth council, also said the death toll is more than 100, adding that it's likely to rise, as several people are still missing and others are trapped under the rubble.

“Finding them alive would be a miracle,” Yangué said. “We are saddened and heartbroken to see young men and women perish after coming to the mines to save their families from despair,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)