China Evergrande Founder Hui Ka Yan Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Over $300 Billion Debt Crisis

Hui Ka Yan, founder of China Evergrande Group, has been sentenced to life in prison by a Chinese court after being convicted of multiple financial offences linked to the property developer’s collapse, Reuters reported.

The court also ordered the confiscation of Hui’s personal assets. The billionaire had pleaded guilty in April to eight charges, including misuse of funds, fundraising fraud and illegally accepting public deposits.

The ruling marks a dramatic fall for Hui, who transformed Evergrande from a regional property company into one of China’s biggest developers before its financial troubles became a symbol of the country’s prolonged real estate crisis.

Evergrande’s Massive Debt Crisis

Evergrande defaulted on most of its liabilities in 2021, with its total debt burden estimated at around $300 billion. The company’s collapse became one of the most prominent examples of the severe financial stress affecting China’s property sector.

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The prolonged crisis has weighed on China’s economy, with developers facing declining sales, funding shortages and difficulties completing projects.

Hui’s imprisonment represents the end of his remarkable rise from relatively modest beginnings to becoming one of China’s most prominent business figures.

However, the sentence is unlikely to significantly improve the position of Evergrande’s creditors, who continue to face uncertainty over recovering their money.

Court Fines Evergrande and Senior Executives

Alongside Hui’s sentence, the court in Shenzhen imposed substantial financial penalties on the company and its main subsidiary.

Evergrande was fined 8.82 billion yuan ($1.31 billion), while Hengda Real Estate, its principal subsidiary, received a fine of 7 billion yuan.

Five other senior Evergrande executives were also punished. Their sentences included prison terms ranging from six to 18 years, along with financial penalties.

The legal action against Hui and other executives highlights the Chinese authorities’ increasingly tough response to financial misconduct associated with the country’s property downturn.