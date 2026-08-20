Hearts Unite At Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple As Scottish MP Martin Day Marries Malayali Sweetheart - VIDEO

Nidhin Chandh with Martin Day | X

Thrissur: Former UK Parliament Member and current Scottish MP Martin Day married a Malayali woman, Nidhin Chandh, at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Nidhin's 22-year-old son, Veddik Shankar, relatives and close friends. The bride is a native of Piravom.

Videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media. The couple tied the knot at Guruvayur Temple at 11 a.m., after which the celebrations continued at the Pushpanjali Auditorium.

Scottish MP Martyn Day marries Keralite Nitin Chand at Guruvayur.



Nitin, a native of Piravom in Ernakulam district, moved to the UK in 2008 for higher studies in IT management, where she met Day. pic.twitter.com/qm088aWsZO — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 19, 2026

The couple’s love story dates back to 2008, when Nidhin moved to the UK for higher studies. After earning her B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, she pursued a master’s degree in IT Management there, according to an NDTV report.

Nidhin is the only daughter of KN Chandy, a retired Veterinary Field Officer, and Raji, a former member of the Pambakkuda Gram Panchayat. She went on to pursue higher studies and later earned her PhD.

Visa changes and lobbying

During her time in the UK, visa regulations underwent major changes, including measures impacting international students. Following the cancellation of her visa, Nidhin took up the issue and actively lobbied parliamentary committees.

In February 2016, she met Martin Day, then a UK Parliament member representing the Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency. A Scottish National Party (SNP) member, Martin and Nidhin initially developed a close friendship. Two months later, he invited her to begin a life together.

Marriage registered in UK

Nidhin had long cherished the dream of getting married at the Guruvayur Temple. However, owing to visa and family-related circumstances, the couple registered their marriage in the UK nine years ago.

Following their wedding, Day visited Kerala three times—in 2018, 2019 and 2023, but was unable to visit the Guruvayur Temple for darshan.

Guruvayur wish fulfilled

During his fourth trip to the state, the couple finally fulfilled Nidhin’s long-held wish by solemnising their marriage at the Guruvayur Temple, nine years after their legal registration in the UK.