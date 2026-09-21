FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Rohit Sharma Visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Cockroach Scare For Doctor At JW Marriott'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Final Rites Held In Yavatmal; Father To Meet Senior Mumbai Police Officials Over Investigation Update

IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, 20, was taken to Yavatmal after his post-mortem and cremated on Sunday. (Read more...)

2. Lalbaugcha Raja: Minor Short Circuit At Mumbai's Busiest Pandal Sparks Panic Amid Ganeshotsav Rush; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO

A feeder pillar at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal suffered a minor short circuit on Sunday, briefly alarming devotees at the crowded Ganeshotsav venue. (Read more...)

3. 'If A Student Is Caught Cheating, It Is Normal To Admonish Him': Cong Leader Shama Mohamed Backs IIT Bombay Professor After Student Suicide

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed backed IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla following student Sahil Wakode’s suicide, saying it is normal to admonish a student caught cheating and ask him to leave the examination room. (Read more...)

In this suicide, I stand with Professor Doolla. If a student is caught cheating, it is normal to admonish him & ask him to leave the room. If the student was harassed due to his caste, he should have complained to the SC/ST department. When we were kids - we were admonished by… https://t.co/xxskmCmp7K — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) September 21, 2026

4. Who Is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay Professor Booked In Sahil Wakode’s Death Case

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, an IIT Bombay faculty member and Dean of Administrative Affairs, is under scrutiny after student Sahil Wakode’s death. (Read more...)

"इस इंस्टिट्यूट में जातिवाद होता है" 🔥🔥



यह बयान IIT Bombay की एक स्टूडेंट का है, यह डायरेक्टर के सामने बोल रही है, अब भी नहीं मानोगे मनु की औलादों,



मनु की औलादों को लगता है, जातिवाद नामक कोई समस्या है ही नहीं, उनको लगता है मनु की व्यवस्था बेहतरीन थी, शूद्र को पढ़ने का अधिकार… pic.twitter.com/EVRhS0Qrwe — Ravi Parmar (@raviparmarIN) September 21, 2026

5. 'Drug-Free Punjab' Claim Under Fire: Man Attempts Suicide Outside Sangrur DC Office Over Drug Inaction, Opposition Targets Bhagwant Mann | VIDEO

The incident triggered criticism from Congress, BJP and SAD leaders, who questioned Punjab’s AAP government over its anti-drug measures. (Read more...)

Another man has attempted suicide in Sangrur, the home district of CM @BhagwantMann .



Jagga Singh of Namol allegedly consumed poison outside the DC office after claiming that he was threatened and assaulted for speaking out against drugs. He says he had approached the police,… pic.twitter.com/wv6J4hK1dq — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) September 20, 2026

6. IndiGo Cabin Crew Member Kainoor Mistry Dies After Borivali Highway Crash, Raising Questions Over Safety Of Staff Transport

The driver allegedly lost control and crashed into a bridge ledge. Her death has raised concerns over the safety of airline crew during ground transport. (Read more...)

IndiGo Cabin Crew Member Kainoor Mistry Dies After Borivali Highway Crash, Raising Questions Over Safety Of Staff Transport |

7. SC Rules Principal Employers Not Liable For Gratuity Of Contract Workers Without Employment Link

The Supreme Court has ruled that principal employers cannot be held responsible for gratuity payments to contractual workers when no employer-employee relationship exists. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | File

8. Rohit Sharma Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja With Wife; Fans Chant ‘Rohit, Rohit’ Ahead Of India vs West Indies ODIs | VIDEO

His visit came ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, highlighting his enduring connection with Mumbai and its festive traditions. (Read more...)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma arrives with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, at Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers and seek blessings pic.twitter.com/sEyB8fgW90 — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2026

9. Mumbai Cardiologist Spots Cockroach On Dinner Table In Resto At JW Marriott; Tags Tukaram Mundhe On Social Media

Seth said the incident on Saturday night ruined his appetite and he left without finishing dinner. (Read more...)

Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. ‘Roachie’ - a baby *cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott , Sahar , Mumbai, Saturday night*!!! Despite our persuasion ‘ Roachie’ refused to leave . Maybe wanted Piazza and not… pic.twitter.com/w1h92KZiaU — Dr. Ashok Seth (@Dr_AshokSeth) September 20, 2026

10. Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh Visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 Barefoot Amid Huge Crowd, Actress Stuns In Purple Ethnic Look - Watch

Genelia carried a coconut for the offering and looked elegant in a purple embroidered Anarkali, while Riteish opted for a white kurta-pyjama. (Read more...)