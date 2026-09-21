'Drug-Free Punjab' Claim Under Fire: Man Attempts Suicide Outside Sangrur DC Office Over Drug Inaction, Opposition Targets Bhagwant Mann | VIDEO

Sangrur: A man allegedly consumed poison outside the District Commissioner’s (DC) office in Sangrur, Punjab, triggering a political row over the state government’s claims of making Punjab drug-free. The man, identified as Jagsir Singh, also known as Jagga Singh, is reportedly a resident of Namol village.

According to reports, Singh’s health deteriorated after he allegedly consumed poison, following which he was taken to a hospital in Sangrur. He was subsequently referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from opposition parties, including the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which have questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s handling of the drug menace and the safety of those speaking out against alleged drug trafficking.

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Man Allegedly Consumed Poison After Raising Drug Concerns

According to media reports, Singh had allegedly raised concerns about the suspected sale of drugs in his village and approached the local sarpanch regarding the matter.

Some accounts have also alleged that Singh faced threats and assault after speaking out against drug sales. He reportedly claimed that he had approached the police but was disappointed over the alleged lack of action.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegations of threats, assault and police inaction, are yet to be independently established. Local police have reportedly said that the matter is under investigation.

Partap Singh Bajwa Questions ‘Drug-Free Punjab’ Claims

Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa reacted to the incident, highlighting that it had taken place in Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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In a post on social media, Bajwa alleged that Singh had consumed poison outside the DC office after claiming that he was threatened and assaulted for speaking against drugs.

Questioning the state government’s claims of a “Drug-Free Punjab”, Bajwa said the incident raised concerns about the treatment of people who report suspected drug-related activities.

He also questioned how many more such incidents would be required for the AAP government to take the drug menace and the safety of those opposing it seriously.

Sachin Pilot Raises Questions Over Accountability

Congress leader and Punjab party in-charge Sachin Pilot also reacted to the incident, saying it highlighted the pressure and alleged mistreatment faced by people who raise their voices against drugs.

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Pilot questioned the accountability of the state government and the administration, linking the incident to broader concerns over the handling of drug-related complaints.

Other Congress leaders, including Vijay Inder Singla and the party’s Punjab unit, also criticised the AAP government over the incident and referred to previous cases in the district.

BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann, Announces Anti-Drug Campaign

The BJP also targeted the Punjab government, alleging that drug networks continued to operate in Sangrur despite the state government’s stated efforts to tackle the menace.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming that the drug mafia was thriving in his home district and that people speaking out against drugs were facing threats.

Chugh also announced an anti-drug campaign by the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the AAP government of failing to protect people raising concerns about drug trafficking and alleged that political support was allowing drug networks to operate.

Other BJP leaders, including Kewal Singh Dhillon, also called for stronger action against drugs and raised concerns about the reported incidents in Sangrur.

SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia Links Incident To Previous Cases

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also criticised the AAP government, linking the incident to earlier reported cases in Sangrur, including that of Gulzar Singh.

Majithia accused the government of failing to curb drug trafficking and alleged that ordinary people were being pushed into desperation by the situation.

His remarks added to the opposition’s criticism of the state government’s handling of the drug problem.

Second Reported Incident In Sangrur Sparks Political Row

The latest incident has drawn comparisons with another reported case in Sangrur involving Gulzar Singh, with opposition parties pointing to what they describe as a pattern of troubling incidents in the district.

The developments have renewed the political debate over Punjab’s longstanding drug problem and the effectiveness of the AAP government’s anti-drug measures.

While opposition leaders have used the incident to question the government’s “Drug-Free Punjab” claims, the allegations surrounding Singh’s case remain under investigation.

No prominent public statement specifically addressing this incident from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann or the AAP government was available in the reports reviewed.