'Aapke Paid Trolls....': Harbhajan Singh Hits Back At Punjab Police Fact Check, Calls For Accountability Over Drug Menace

Harbhajan Singh has passionately called for all authorities to tackle the drug abuse problem in Punjab. Singh's earlier plea on social media landed in controversy after Punjab police fact checked him. The now BJP MP has hit back, suggesting that the focus should be on the issue and not 'one-upmanship'.

“Your paid trolls won't be able to suppress this issue; it must be addressed,” Singh said, stressing that avoiding responsibility would not resolve the crisis.

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Harbhajan shared a video on X while expressing anguish over the alleged impact of addiction on Punjab. The video showed two men appearing to behave erratically, prompting comparisons with the so-called “zombie” effect associated with drug abuse.

He criticised successive governments for what he described as the deterioration of the state and its younger generation, urging people to act before it was too late. He also appealed to people to “save Punjab” and its youth from addiction.

However, Punjab Police later clarified that the footage was not from Punjab but from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Harbhajan's reaction has brought the focus back to the long-standing issue of drug abuse in Punjab. The state has faced concerns over substance abuse among young people for years with the issue often becoming part of public and political discussions.

Through his post, Harbhajan stressed the need to take the issue seriously rather than ignore it.