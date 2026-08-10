Harbhajan Singh REACTS To Arshdeep's VIDEO On Punjab Drug Menace; Says 'Youth Deserve Better' | X

Former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh raised serious concerns over the drug menace in Punjab. He reacted to a video highlighting the alarming state of youth and said that the state and its youth deserve better.

Harbhajan reacted to a video shared by Arshdeep Saini on X that allegedly shows two men in a zombie-like state on a roadside. The video has been shared in the context of drug abuse in Punjab, although the exact circumstances involving the two men could not be independently verified.

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Reacting to the video, Harbhajan wrote, "Very sad to see the situation of Punjab. Punjab and its youth deserve better."

He said that the issue needs to be addressed with honesty, accountability and urgent action, adding that it should not be denied.

The former cricketer's post came after another user highlighted concerns over what he described as the declining situation in Punjab and its impact on the state's youth.

Harbhajan's reaction has brought the focus back to the long-standing issue of drug abuse in Punjab. The state has faced concerns over substance abuse among young people for years with the issue often becoming part of public and political discussions.

Through his post, Harbhajan stressed the need to take the issue seriously rather than ignore it.

"This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action—not denial," he wrote. The post has since gone viral on social media with users discussing the drug problem and the need for stronger action to protect Punjab's youth.

The post soon attracted attention, with the location of the viral clip coming under scrutiny. Punjab Police responded directly to Harbhajan’s post and said the video had actually been recorded in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The police stressed that the footage had no connection with Punjab Police or an incident in Punjab.

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Punjab Police also cautioned social media users against assuming the location of an incident simply because a video contains Punjabi audio. “A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident,” the police said while urging users and social media accounts to verify both the facts and location before sharing such material.