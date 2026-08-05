Harbhajan Singh Shares Photos From Tea Meeting With PM Modi, Vows To Contribute In India's Progress; See Pics

Harbhajan Singh Shares Photos From Tea Meeting With PM Modi | X

Former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tea on Wednesday and shared pictures from the interaction on social media. Describing the meeting as an honour, Harbhajan said he was inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, leadership and commitment to the country's progress.

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Sharing photos from the meeting on his official social media account, Harbhajan wrote, "It was an honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji today. Inspired by his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to India's progress. Looking forward to contributing in every possible way towards building a stronger and more prosperous nation."

The pictures showed Harbhajan Singh and other leaders sharing tea with the Prime Minister during an informal interaction before greeting him with a handshake. Several other dignitaries were also present at the gathering.

The meeting comes after Harbhajan welcomed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike. In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Glad to see @Wangchuk66 Ji end his fast. Dialogue over deadlock and trust over division is always the better path. Every student dreaming of a better education is dreaming of a stronger India."

He also appealed to people to "listen with empathy, engage through dialogue, and work together toward lasting solutions," adding that "Our youth deserve nothing less." Harbhajan expressed confidence that all stakeholders would arrive at a solution that serves the best interests of students and the nation.