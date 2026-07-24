'Our Youth Deserve Nothing Less': Harbhajan Singh Welcomes End Of Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Urges Dialogue For Students

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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his support for dialogue and educational reforms after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike following discussions with the Centre.

Taking to X, Harbhajan welcomed Wangchuk's decision to call off the fast, stressing that dialogue and mutual trust are the best ways to resolve differences. "Glad to see Sonam Wangchuk Ji end his fast. Dialogue over deadlock and trust over division is always the better path. Every student dreaming of a better education is dreaming of a stronger India," he wrote.

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The former off-spinner also urged all stakeholders to approach the issue with empathy and cooperation. He called for meaningful conversations and sustainable solutions, adding that India's youth deserve a transparent and effective education system. "Let us listen with empathy, engage through dialogue, and work together toward lasting solutions. Our youth deserve nothing less. I am confident that together we will find a solution that serves the best interests of our youth and our nation. Jai Hind," Harbhajan added.

Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike came after negotiations with the government, bringing an end to weeks of protest. However, the broader movement has continued, with students and several opposition leaders maintaining pressure on the authorities. Protesters have demanded greater accountability, comprehensive educational reforms, and increased transparency in the country's examination system.

Harbhajan's statement joins a growing list of voices from the sporting fraternity expressing concern over the future of India's students. His message emphasized the importance of constructive engagement rather than confrontation, while reaffirming confidence that collaborative efforts can lead to reforms that safeguard the interests of both students and the nation.