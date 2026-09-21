Lalbaugcha Raja: Minor Short Circuit At Mumbai's Busiest Pandal Sparks Panic Amid Ganeshotsav Rush; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A minor short circuit occurred in a feeder pillar at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Sunday, triggering brief panic among devotees gathered at the crowded Ganeshotsav venue. A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced online.

Video Shows Sparks Flying, Panic In Mandap

The footage appears to show sparks emerging near the roof of the pandal, with what looks like a brief blaze breaking out close to the lavish decorations. Police and security personnel can be seen in the video attempting to manage the situation and ensure the safety of devotees. A civic official told news agency PTI that the incident was promptly brought under control and no injuries were reported.

A feeder pillar is an electrical distribution cabinet generally installed outdoors and equipped with components such as circuit breakers, fuses and switches.

2 Killed Due To Electrocution In Kalachowki

The incident comes just hours after a separate electrocution tragedy in the Lalbaug area claimed the lives of an eight-year-old girl and a woman, while four others were injured.

The incident occurred around 2.20 am near the entrance gate of the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal in Digvijay Mill Chawl on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, when the area was witnessing heavy crowds during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

According to officials, an electric current was detected at a temporary drinking water and cold drink stall erected near the pandal entrance, apparently following a short circuit. Fire brigade personnel immediately switched off the power supply and cordoned off the area as a precaution.

Six people who suffered electric shocks were rushed to nearby hospitals, where an eight-year-old girl and a woman were declared dead. The remaining four injured persons were undergoing treatment, according to officials.

In a separate incident later on Sunday, a 19-year-old worker died after suffering an electric shock while entering a closed artificial pond used for Ganesh idol immersion in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area.

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