Mumbai: FIR Filed After Kalachowki Electrocution Claims 2 Lives, Injures 4; Stall Operator Booked Under BNS Sections

Mumbai: FIR Filed After Kalachowki Electrocution Claims 2 Lives, Injures 4; Stall Operator Booked BNS Sections | X

Mumbai: Following the tragic electric shock incident near a Pepsi-Cola stall on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, Mumbai Police have registered an FIR after the incident claimed two lives, including that of an 8-year-old girl, while four others were injured. Police have booked stall operator Kamal Shetty under Sections 106(1) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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FIR registered after fatal incident

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2:42 am on September 20 near a temporary drinking-water stall set up close to the entrance of the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg.

Two people were killed and four others injured after a loose wire allegedly came into contact with them. Following the incident, people present at the spot immediately switched off the electricity supply, preventing any further mishap. The area was also cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Two killed, four injured

According to the BMC, six people were affected in the incident. Two were declared dead, while four are undergoing treatment at Masina Hospital and Global Hospital. The deceased have been identified as 8-year-old Ragini Ghanshyam Yadav and 33-year-old Sujata, both of whom were declared dead on arrival.

Following the death of the 8-year-old girl, her aunt, Kismati Yadav, speaking to reporters, said they were in the area at around 2 am when the incident occurred at around 2:40 am.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Kismati Yadav, aunt of the girl who died in the electrocution incident near Kalachowki's Mahaganpati venue, says, "We were here in the queue at around 2 am, and the incident happened at around 2:40 am. But seeing the large crowd, we were thinking of going back. We… pic.twitter.com/RWGJEp0i2g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2026

Kismati further claimed that they were not going for darshan but were returning home via a side route when the mishap occurred.

“There was a shop outside the mandap, so we went near the shop and stood there to let the crowd pass. There were lights installed there, near the mandap. They should have taken care of safety. You are seating so many Ganpati idols, but there is no safety arrangement. The child we have lost will not be brought back,” she said.

BEST inspects power supply

Following the incident, BEST officials inspected pole number DLM-14 near Digvijay Mill Chawl on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki. The electricity supply at the spot has been switched off and partially disconnected. A BEST fuseman was also present at the site.

Furthermore, the Kalachowki Police called a meter inspector to the spot as part of the investigation.

As the investigation into the incident is underway, police officials and the concerned authorities are probing the exact cause of the electric shock and whether there was any technical fault in the temporary electrical arrangement.

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