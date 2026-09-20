Mumbai Kalachowki Tragedy: Probe Underway After Electric Shock Kills 2, Injures 4 | X

Mumbai: Two people were killed and four others injured after an electric shock incident near a Ganeshotsav pavilion in Mumbai’s Kalachowki area early Sunday morning, according to an official BMC update.

Incident near Ganeshotsav pavilion

The incident occurred at around 2.42 am on September 20, near a temporary drinking-water stall set up close to the entrance of the Mahaganpati Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg.

After the incident was reported, people present at the spot switched off the electricity supply. The area was also cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

According to the BMC, six people were affected in the incident. Two were declared dead, while four are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Kismati Yadav, aunt of the girl who died in the electrocution incident near Kalachowki's Mahaganpati venue, says, "We were here in the queue at around 2 am, and the incident happened at around 2:40 am. But seeing the large crowd, we were thinking of going back. We… pic.twitter.com/RWGJEp0i2g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2026

At Masina Hospital, the victims were identified as:

Ragini Ghanshyam Yadav (8) — declared dead on arrival.

Kiran Akbar Naik (19) — condition stable.

Tanvi Naresh Hande (19) — condition stable.

Sahil Sandeep Tare (19) — condition stable.

At Global Hospital:

Sujata (33) — declared dead on arrival.

Ruhi Singh (12) — condition critical and admitted to the ICU.

BEST inspects electrical setup

Following the incident, BEST officials inspected pole number DLM-14 near Digvijay Mill Chawl on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki.

The temporary meter, numbered M217392, installed for the Ganeshotsav lighting and cold-drink stall, was also inspected. According to BEST officials, the wiring and MCB of the temporary meter had already been disconnected by a local electrician.

The electricity supply at the spot has been kept switched off and partially disconnected. A BEST fuseman was also present at the site. The Kalachowki police called a meter inspector to the spot as part of the investigation.

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Probe into cause underway

Police and the concerned authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the electric shock and whether there was any technical fault in the temporary electrical arrangement. Further investigation is underway, the BMC said.

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