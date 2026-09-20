 2 Killed, Several Injured In Electrocution Near Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai's Lalbaug
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2 Killed, Several Injured In Electrocution Near Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai's Lalbaug

Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, died and several others were injured after an electrocution incident near a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area. The incident occurred early Sunday amid heavy festival crowds. Emergency teams from the fire brigade, police, BEST and civic authorities reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
2 Killed, Several Injured In Electrocution Near Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai's Lalbaug
2 Killed, Several Injured In Electrocution Near Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai's Lalbaug | PTI

Mumbai, Sep 20: Two persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and several others injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early Sunday, officials said.

Incident near Ganapati pandal

The incident occurred near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki at around 2:20 am, when the Lalbaug area was witnessing massive crowds amid the ongoing Ganapati festival, they said.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 2.42 am, following which personnel from the fire brigade, police, BEST and the civic ward office were mobilised to the spot, civic officials said.

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Injured shifted to hospitals

According to information received from police personnel at the site, five injured persons were taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla, while others were shifted to Global Hospital in Parel.

At Masina Hospital, eight-year-old Raghni Ghanshyam Yadav was declared brought dead. Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Narsh Hande, 19, Sahil Sandip Tare, 19, and Ruhi Singh, 12, were undergoing treatment, with their conditions awaited.

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Second death reported

The official later reported a second death, saying a woman at Global Hospital had also succumbed to her injuries. Her identity and other details were awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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