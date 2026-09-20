Pune Lohagad Murder Case: 5,053-Page Chargesheet Details Alleged Conspiracy, Fake Instagram Account And Accident Plot | Sourced

Pune: A massive 5,053-page chargesheet filed in the Ketan Agrawal murder case has allegedly revealed a carefully planned sequence of events involving reconnaissance of hill locations, a fake Instagram identity, attempts to make the death appear accidental and discussions about how to evade police investigation.

According to the information cited in the chargesheet, Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange are the three accused in the case. Investigators allege that the trio initially planned to seriously injure Ketan and later decided to kill him themselves.

Several stages before culminating in Ketan's death at Lohagad.

The plan allegedly began with disabling Ketan

According to the sources, the initial plan was not to kill Ketan but to cause serious injuries that could leave him disabled.

The accused allegedly contacted several people from outside Maharashtra to execute the plan. However, police claim that they later abandoned the idea because involving an outsider could create complications during the investigation.

One of the people allegedly contacted during this phase subsequently became a witness in the case.

The investigation claims that the accused then decided to carry out the murder themselves.

Films, podcasts and online research allegedly used to plan the crime

According to the chargesheet, the accused allegedly watched murder-related films and listened to podcasts discussing ways of avoiding police detection.

Police also claim that ChatGPT was used during the planning process and that the accused studied the widely reported Meghalaya case involving Sonam.

The investigation alleges that the purpose of this research was to understand how a murder could be carried out and subsequently made to look like an accident.

Why Lonavala?

The alleged planning then moved towards finding a suitable location.

According to information, towards the end of May, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary visited Lonavala and conducted reconnaissance of several locations.

They allegedly visited Tiger Point, where they noticed the absence of CCTV coverage at certain spots, according to the police investigation.

The duo allegedly surveyed several hill locations in the Lonavala region before settling on Lohagad.

Why Lohagad?

The police theory is that Lohagad was selected because the death could potentially be portrayed as an accidental fall.

Investigators have linked the choice of location to a death of a woman at Lohagad in March 2026. The accused allegedly believed that if Ketan died after falling from the hill, people could assume that he had accidentally fallen while taking a selfie.

The alleged objective, therefore, was not merely to kill Ketan but to create circumstances that could mislead people about the actual manner of his death.

June 4: The alleged attempt to take Ketan to Lohagad

According to the police, on June 4, Siya insisted on going to Lohagad.

Investigators allege that the intention was to kill Ketan before the couple travelled to Bali for a pre-wedding shoot.

The next major development came on June 6.

The Bali trip that never happened

Siya and Ketan were reportedly scheduled to travel to Bali on June 6 for a pre-wedding shoot.

However, according to police, while travelling, Siya allegedly tore Ketan's passport and discarded it in the washroom of a café in Khalapur. As a result, the planned Bali trip could not take place. Police allege that this development became another turning point in the conspiracy.

June 14: The first alleged attempt at Lohagad

On June 14, Siya and Ketan allegedly went to Lohagad.

According to the sources, Siya attempted to push Ketan from the hill, but he did not fall. She then created a false alarm by claiming that a snake was nearby, apparently in an attempt to frighten or disorient him.

That attempt also allegedly failed.

The fake ‘Mahi’ Instagram account

One of the alleged key elements of the conspiracy was the creation of a fake Instagram account named ‘Mahi’.

According to information, the trio allegedly created the account using a photograph of a girl known to them.

The account was allegedly presented as belonging to a friend of Siya.

On June 18, according to investigators, the person operating the fake account contacted Ketan and allegedly told him to bring Siya to Lohagad so that her birthday could be celebrated there as a surprise.

Police allege that this entire plan was orchestrated by Ritesh Hange.

The objective, investigators claim, was to lure Ketan to Lohagad without making him suspicious about the actual purpose of the visit.

The final alleged attack

According to sources, Chetan Chaudhary reached Lohagad through a separate route and went to a temple on the fort.

Siya allegedly signalled to him to move towards the planned location.

The police allege that when Ketan's attention was diverted, Siya pushed him from behind near the shoulder while Chetan allegedly pushed him near the leg.

Investigators further allege that Chetan kicked Ketan, causing him to fall from the hill.

Ketan died in the incident.

Police allege that Ritesh Hange was the person who planned and coordinated the overall conspiracy, while Siya and Chetan allegedly carried out the final act.

Five eyewitnesses and a massive chargesheet

Police say the case includes five eyewitnesses, apart from other witnesses and technical evidence collected during the investigation.

The 5,053-page chargesheet is expected to form a crucial part of the prosecution's case as the court examines the alleged conspiracy, the preparation preceding the incident, the digital trail and the circumstances surrounding Ketan's death.

The police investigation therefore portrays the case not as a sudden act of violence, but as an alleged multi-stage conspiracy involving reconnaissance, deception, a fabricated digital identity and an attempt to make a murder appear like an accidental fall.

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