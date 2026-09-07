Ketan Agrawal Case: Ritesh Hange Knew Murder Plan; Exact Role Under Probe | Sourced

Pune: The investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal has revealed that the third accused, Ritesh Hange, was allegedly aware of the conspiracy to kill Agrawal, said Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeep Singh Gill on Monday.

According to police, Hange is a close friend of prime accused Chetan Chaudhary. During the investigation, Chaudhary allegedly disclosed details of the murder plan to Hange before the crime. Police said Chaudhary also met Hange after Agrawal was killed and narrated the sequence of events and how the crime was executed.

“Chaudhary had been telling Hange about the planning from the beginning. After the murder, Chaudhary met him and narrated the entire incident,” Gill said.

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Police said Hange was initially called for questioning during the investigation and had cooperated with the inquiry. His name subsequently emerged during the interrogation of Chaudhary. Hange was also acquainted with another accused, Siya Goyal, police said.

Police are now probing Hange's exact role and whether he was present at Lohagad when Agrawal was allegedly murdered. Investigators are also examining whether Hange had visited Lohagad before the murder and whether any other persons were present at the spot.

Statements of several people who were at Lohagad around the time of the incident have been recorded, Gill said.

Gill said the arrest was based on statements and technical evidence gathered during the investigation.

“Before arresting anyone, it is necessary to establish the basis for the arrest. We questioned him after analysing statements and technical evidence, and found evidence against him,” Gill said.

Police have secured Hange’s custody until September 12 for further investigation.

At present, investigators have identified three accused in the case and are examining whether anyone else was involved in the conspiracy or was present at Lohagad during the murder.