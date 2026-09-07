Pune VIDEO: Similar Fortuner Stunt Surfaces In Chakan Days After Highway Reel Incident in Bavdhan

Road blocked for social media reels in Chakan, an area already struggling with traffic. | Video Screengrabs

Pune: Days after police booked motorists for allegedly blocking the Pune-Bengaluru Highway to shoot a car reel, a similar incident has surfaced in Chakan MIDC, where a Toyota Fortuner was allegedly positioned across a busy road for a social media video. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the SUV positioned across the road while other vehicles are forced to slow down and navigate around it.

The stunt has raised fresh concerns over motorists using busy public roads as locations for social media content. The incident comes soon after Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took action against a group accused of disrupting traffic on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Bavdhan for a luxury car reel. The repeat incident has raised questions over whether police action against such stunts is acting as an effective deterrent.

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Fortuner allegedly blocks Chakan road for reel

According to videos and reports circulating online, the Fortuner was stopped and positioned horizontally across a busy road in the Chakan MIDC area while a reel was being filmed.

The vehicle allegedly occupied a significant portion of the road, affecting the movement of other motorists. Traffic behind the SUV was forced to slow down, with some vehicles reportedly having to wait before passing.

The video was later uploaded on social media and began circulating widely.

The incident has drawn criticism because Chakan MIDC is a busy industrial area with heavy movement of cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. Even a brief obstruction on such roads can lead to congestion and create risks for other road users.

The identity of the driver and whether police have registered a case were not immediately clear from the information available.

Attention is now on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police to identify the vehicle and determine whether action can be taken based on the video.

Similar stunt had led to police case days earlier

The Chakan incident comes just days after a similar episode on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Bavdhan.

On Aug 27, a group allegedly stopped vehicles between the Sahyadri Mahindra showroom and Bhujbal Chowk to film a video featuring newly purchased SUVs. Police said the vehicles were positioned and slowed on the busy highway to facilitate filming, including footage shot using a drone. The stunt led to traffic congestion and created a potentially dangerous situation for other motorists.

Bavdhan Police subsequently registered a case against four people under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Police also detained two men, while two Toyota Fortuners allegedly used in the shoot were seized by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

The case involved Somnath Ashok Kedari, 32, of Kusgaon in Maval, along with the drivers of two Fortuners and a photographer who was allegedly hired for the shoot.

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar said the men had allegedly stopped and positioned the vehicles on the highway without permission to shoot a video of the newly purchased cars. He said their actions obstructed other motorists and created a potentially dangerous situation.

Repeat incidents raise questions over deterrence

The Chakan video has emerged within days of the Bavdhan case, making the two incidents notable beyond their immediate traffic disruption.

In both cases, motorists allegedly used busy public roads to create social media content involving SUVs. In the Bavdhan case, police action followed after videos of the stunt circulated online. Now, a similar road-blocking stunt has surfaced in Chakan.

The incidents highlight a growing problem for traffic authorities: motorists seeking attention online can turn public roads into temporary filming locations, putting other road users at risk.

The Chakan incident will now test whether the Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police can identify the driver and take action, and whether such action can prevent similar reel-related traffic violations from being repeated.