Pune: MPSC Aspirants Hold Massive Protest Over Paper Leak; Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar Join Stir

Pune: Thousands Take To Streets In MPSC ‘Aakrosh Morcha’; Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar Join Protest | FPJ Photo

Pune: Thousands of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants and job seekers gathered in Pune on Monday for the Aakrosh Morcha, turning the protest into a major demonstration against alleged irregularities in the commission’s examination process.

The protesters gathered near Omkareshwar Temple before marching towards the Pune District Collectorate. The large crowd included students, competitive exam aspirants and supporters from across the state. Visuals from the protest showed protesters occupying roads and raising slogans while holding placards demanding accountability from the MPSC.

FPJ Photo

Several protesters were seen carrying placards reading “MPSC Chairman Go Back”, while others raised slogans seeking a transparent and fair examination system. Students were also seen recording the protest on their mobile phones as the crowd moved through the city.

The agitation received political support during the day, with NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and MLA Rohit Pawar joining the protesters. Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam also extended its support to the agitation.

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The immediate focus of the protest is on alleged irregularities in MPSC examinations and the recent Drug Inspector examination paper leak controversy. However, the students’ demands extend beyond a single examination. They are seeking greater transparency in the commission’s functioning, accountability for alleged lapses and steps to ensure that competitive examinations are conducted fairly.

The protesters are also demanding action against those responsible for irregularities and have raised questions over the functioning of the commission and its senior officials. A key demand of the agitation is the removal of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and the secretary over what the protesters allege are failures in maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

The mood at the protest remained intense as hundreds of students raised slogans and held placards. The gathering also saw strong participation from young aspirants who said their careers depend on the credibility of the recruitment process.

FPJ Photo

The protest comes even after the state government indicated that steps would be taken to improve the examination system. Students have maintained that they want concrete and time-bound action rather than assurances. They are seeking a system in which examination papers, recruitment procedures and results are protected from irregularities and candidates can compete on an equal footing.

The large turnout in Pune has made the Aakrosh Morcha one of the major student agitations over the MPSC examination process, with political leaders joining the students and protesters pressing the government and commission for immediate action.