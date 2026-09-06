Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Mahatransco’s 220 kV Substation In Chinchwad, Power Supply Hit |

Pune: A fire broke out at Mahatransco’s 220 kV high-voltage power substation in Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon following an explosion in a 22 kV CT and breaker. The incident occurred at around 12:25 pm and affected power supply across several parts of the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

The fire has been brought under control. Officials from Mahatransco and Mahavitaran are now working to restore electricity supply in areas affected by the technical fault.

The explosion occurred in the 22 kV CT and breaker at the Chinchwad substation, triggering a fire and disrupting several 22 kV high-voltage feeders supplying electricity to Mahavitaran.

As a result, power supply was disrupted across large parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, including the Pradhikaran area, Ravet, Kalewadi, Wakad, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Nilakh, Sangvi, Punawale and Tathawade.

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Mahatransco officials are working on a war footing to restore supply from the unaffected sections of the substation while keeping the damaged section shut for safety reasons.

Mahavitaran is also working to restore electricity through alternative supply routes wherever possible. Officials said further updates on the restoration of power supply will be provided as the situation improves.

The information released so far is preliminary, and details regarding the exact cause of the technical fault are awaited.