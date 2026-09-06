Nashik: From ‘Knowledge Walls’ To Sponsoring 150 Girls, Kunda Bachhav Honoured With National Teachers’ Award |

Nashik: Kunda Jaywant Bachhav, an innovative teacher at Nashik Municipal School No. 18 in Anandwali, was conferred the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2026 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Selected teachers from across the country were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on September 5. This year, 48 school teachers from across India were selected for the award, including Bachhav among the four awardees from Maharashtra.

For the past two decades, Bachhav has consistently worked to ensure quality education and equal opportunities for students. In particular, she launched an Educational Sponsorship initiative to ensure that girls from economically weaker families do not have to discontinue their education. Through the initiative, more than 150 girls have received financial, educational and personal support. Her efforts have also played a significant role in bringing several girls who were on the verge of child marriage back into mainstream education.

‘Knowledge Walls’ take learning beyond classroom

Among Bachhav’s innovative initiatives, the Knowledge Walls have attracted considerable attention. Around 30 walls in the Anandwali area were transformed into colourful educational spaces featuring maps, mathematical formulae, English vocabulary and other educational information. The initiative has provided students with an opportunity to learn outside the classroom in an easy and enjoyable manner.

She has also implemented initiatives such as Anandwali Shikshan Katta, Smart Attendance, Constitution Snakes and Ladders and Assessment Snakes and Ladders. These initiatives focus on developing students’ understanding of the Constitution, moral values, social awareness, use of technology and various skills.

Students connected to global learning

Bachhav has worked to ensure that students are not restricted to textbooks but are connected with technology and global learning opportunities. Interaction with schools in the US through e-Twinning, STEM education, the use of digital tools and various innovative teaching experiments have been important components of her educational work.

She also contributed to mobilising more than ₹55 lakh through community participation and CSR initiatives for the development of the school. The funds were utilised to improve infrastructure and support the overall development of students.

Growing preference for municipal school

Bachhav’s initiatives have gradually transformed the educational identity of the Anandwali municipal school. Today, around 800 students are enrolled in the school. The fact that some students are now shifting from private schools to the municipal school is being seen as a significant recognition of her efforts and the school’s growing reputation.