Nashik: 60,000 Saplings Planted Across Two Hectares In Igatpuri’s Gol Tekdi |

NASHIK: Under the Atal Anandvan Ghanvan scheme, a total of 60,000 saplings and trees of various species have been planted across a two-hectare area at Gol Tekdi (Round Hill), located opposite Railway Lake within the Igatpuri Municipal Council limits. The plantation drive is expected to significantly increase the city’s green cover, and the area has the potential to be developed into a tourist destination in the future.

Dignitaries present at the plantation ceremony included Igatpuri councillors Bhushan Jadhav, Rohidas Davkhar, Ashatai Bhadange and Raj Javre; Forest Range Officer Kanchan Bhusal; Forest Circle Officer Yogesh Gavit; and Forest Guards Savita Thakur, Ashwini Patil, Kailas Potinde and Mujju Shaikh.

The Gol Tekdi area holds significance for Igatpuri city. The large-scale plantation opposite Railway Lake is set to enhance the area’s natural beauty. Amid rapid urbanisation, such green projects provide a boost to environmental conservation.

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The project is not limited to tree plantation alone, as there are plans to develop the area for tourism. Necessary pathways and amenities will be created to allow tourists to explore the green landscape. Consequently, the Gol Tekdi area is expected to become a major attraction for local residents and tourists.

The project will add another green zone to Igatpuri’s existing natural beauty, mountain ranges, lakes and greenery. The initiative of planting 60,000 saplings across two hectares will play a crucial role in the city’s environmental conservation efforts.