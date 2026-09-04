Nashik: Nine Land Records Department Employees Suspended In MHADA Land Case | Sourced

NASHIK: The administration has intensified its action in the much-discussed MHADA land case in Nashik. As part of the ongoing inquiry, nine employees of the Land Records Department have been suspended after their alleged roles in irregularities related to land records and mutation entries came under scrutiny.

With this action, the total number of officials and employees from the Revenue and Land Records departments suspended in connection with the case has reportedly risen to 13. The departmental inquiry is still underway, and further action against other officials cannot be ruled out.

The suspended employees reportedly include two head clerks (Shirastedars), three surveyors, one supervisory surveyor and three other employees.

Allegations of irregular mutation entries

The investigation has reportedly revealed that certain property records were allegedly altered without following the prescribed procedure. Questions have also been raised over the verification of documents and survey maps submitted in connection with land transactions.

The inquiry is examining whether officials processed mutation entries without obtaining necessary orders from competent authorities and whether prescribed revenue and land-record procedures were followed.

108 cases examined

As part of the investigation, 108 cases related to land fragmentation and subdivision were examined. Irregularities were reportedly detected in several cases, including allegations involving survey maps and subdivision records.

The investigation is particularly significant because the land in question is connected with MHADA’s housing-related requirements, making any manipulation of land records a serious administrative matter.

Four Revenue officials suspended earlier

Before the action against the nine Land Records Department employees, four Revenue Department officials, including a Mandal Officer and three Talathis, had already been suspended. They were accused of failing to properly verify documents and follow due procedure while recording mutation entries.

Police investigation also underway

Alongside the departmental inquiry, a criminal investigation is also underway. The police are probing allegations of forged documents, manipulation of land records and irregular subdivision of plots.

The latest suspensions have increased pressure on the departments concerned, while the ongoing inquiry is expected to establish individual responsibility and determine whether further disciplinary or criminal action is warranted.