Nashik: FDA Intensifies Food Safety Inspections, Nine Hotel Licences Suspended |

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped up inspections and enforcement against food businesses across Nashik district. In recent months, officials have inspected hotels, sweet shops, food storage facilities and online food delivery centres, taking action against establishments found violating food safety norms.

Licences of nine hotels suspended

The FDA conducted surprise inspections of hotels and food establishments in the Nashik division. Licences of nine hotels were suspended after officials found violations relating to hygiene, kitchen cleanliness and food handling practices. The drive was conducted under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Action against unlicensed businesses

The FDA also targeted establishments operating without mandatory food licences or registration. During inspections in Deolali, Dindori and Satana, action was taken against several food businesses, with fines totalling around ₹3.10 lakh reportedly collected.

Ghee worth ₹2.75 lakh seized

During inspections in Nashik city and rural areas, the FDA seized ghee stock worth around ₹2.75 lakh on suspicion of adulteration. The concerned establishment was also served a notice to stop business operations for allegedly operating without the required licence. Samples of the seized material were sent to laboratories for testing, following which further legal action will be initiated based on the reports.

Online delivery centres also under scanner

With the rapid growth of online food and grocery delivery services, the FDA has also begun inspecting their storage and food-handling facilities. A Zepto centre in Nashik reportedly faced action, with its food licence suspended after officials detected violations related to hygiene and other food safety requirements.

Suspicious food stock worth lakhs seized

As part of the wider inspection campaign, the FDA inspected several food establishments and reportedly seized suspicious and non-compliant food stock worth approximately ₹15.89 lakh. Officials examined licences, food quality, storage conditions and compliance with food safety regulations.

More inspections expected

The FDA is expected to continue its inspection drive across Nashik, particularly targeting hotels, bakeries, sweet shops, meat and fish outlets, edible oil businesses, dairy product sellers and online food and grocery delivery centres.

Violations can result in licence suspension or cancellation, closure notices, monetary penalties and, where warranted, prosecution under food safety laws.

The intensified enforcement is aimed at ensuring that food businesses comply with licensing, hygiene, storage, labelling and food-handling requirements and that consumers are protected from adulterated or unsafe food.