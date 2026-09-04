Nashik: CJP Backs Tribal Students’ Agitation, Demands Immediate Action On Pending Issues |

NASHIK: The ongoing agitation by tribal students over various long-pending demands has received the support of CJP, Dipke said. The government and administration should take serious note of the issues raised by tribal students and take immediate steps to resolve their grievances, he said.

The students have highlighted several difficulties related to education and the implementation of government schemes. Despite various welfare measures being available for tribal students, delays and shortcomings in implementation are reportedly causing difficulties for students.

Against this backdrop, tribal students have launched an agitation seeking resolution of their demands. After meeting the protesting students and understanding their concerns, Dipke extended CJP’s support to their movement.

“The demands of tribal students cannot be ignored. Education is the right of every student, and they must receive the necessary facilities and benefits of government schemes on time. The government should hold discussions with the students and take a positive decision at the earliest,” Dipke said.

The protesting students have warned that the agitation will be intensified if concrete action is not taken on their demands. They have also urged the administration to convene an immediate meeting with student representatives and work towards resolving the issues.

Showing photographs of open toilets, unhygienic drinking water, substandard food and the hardships faced by students in tribal residential schools, Dipke questioned the government’s administration.

“We will bring together all tribal students across Maharashtra and spread the fire of this agitation throughout the state. If necessary, we will march to Mumbai and raise our voice at Raj Bhavan as well. In this struggle, I stand firmly with you, not as a political leader, but as the voice of the students,” Dipke asserted.